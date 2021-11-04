See All Physicians Assistants in Burlington, MA
Susan Palmer, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.7 (15)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Susan Palmer, PA is a Physician Assistant in Burlington, MA. 

Susan Palmer works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
    41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-8420
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Anthem
    • First Health
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 04, 2021
    Dr. Palmer was my first contact at Lahey in what became my prostate cancer procedure.I opted for a prostatectomy and the care provided by Dr. Palmer,Dr. Canes and the staff at Lahey was outstanding. i would highly recommend them to anyone who is facing the same situation
    Dave Walsh — Nov 04, 2021
    Photo: Susan Palmer, PA
    About Susan Palmer, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689725079
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Palmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Palmer works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. View the full address on Susan Palmer’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Susan Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Palmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

