See All Occupational Therapists in Aurora, MN
Susan Panyan, OTR Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Susan Panyan, OTR

Occupational Therapy
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Susan Panyan, OTR

Susan Panyan, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Aurora, MN. 

Susan Panyan works at Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora) in Aurora, MN with other offices in Hibbing, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Susan Panyan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Northern Pines Clinic (Aurora)
    5211 Highway 110, Aurora, MN 55705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic
    730 E 34th St, Hibbing, MN 55746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Susan Panyan?

Photo: Susan Panyan, OTR
How would you rate your experience with Susan Panyan, OTR?
  • Likelihood of recommending Susan Panyan to family and friends

Susan Panyan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Susan Panyan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Susan Panyan, OTR.

About Susan Panyan, OTR

Specialties
  • Occupational Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1477186690
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora)
  • Essentia Health-Virginia

Frequently Asked Questions

Susan Panyan, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Panyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Susan Panyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Susan Panyan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Panyan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Panyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Panyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.