Susan Parks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Parks, FNP-BC
Overview of Susan Parks, FNP-BC
Susan Parks, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lewes, DE.
Susan Parks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Susan Parks' Office Locations
-
1
Clinic By the Sea16295 WILLOW CREEK RD, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 644-0999
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Parks?
She is terrific. Very thorough and very detailed in her approach. Great FNP to Dr. Jeha.
About Susan Parks, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841683331
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Parks works at
Susan Parks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Parks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.