Susan Poole, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Susan Poole, CRNP

Susan Poole, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Susan Poole works at West Philadelphia Mental Health in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Susan Poole's Office Locations

    The Consortium Inc.
    5501 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 748-8400
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Susan Poole, CRNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1740821222
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Poole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Poole works at West Philadelphia Mental Health in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Susan Poole’s profile.

    Susan Poole has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Poole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Poole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Poole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

