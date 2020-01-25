See All Nurse Practitioners in Puyallup, WA
Susan Putaansuu, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Susan Putaansuu, ARNP

Susan Putaansuu, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Puyallup, WA. 

Susan Putaansuu works at Multicare Healthcare & Outreach in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Susan Putaansuu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Good Samaritan Behavioral Health
    325 E Pioneer, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 697-8400
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 25, 2020
    Susan is reliable, caring, sincere and willing to meet your needs. She available when you need and her nurses have good follow thru. I’m only leaving her because her agency requires you use there counselor even when you have one elsewhere. It is not what is best for the client but what best for multicare. Now I have to find an arnp elsewhere after 25yr as a client there. Very stressful and difficult to do.
    Loti Chavez, rn — Jan 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Susan Putaansuu, ARNP
    About Susan Putaansuu, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932479714
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Putaansuu, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Putaansuu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Susan Putaansuu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Putaansuu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Putaansuu works at Multicare Healthcare & Outreach in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Susan Putaansuu’s profile.

    Susan Putaansuu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Putaansuu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Putaansuu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Putaansuu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

