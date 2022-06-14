See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Roslyn, NY
Dr. Susan Resnick, OD

Optometry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Susan Resnick, OD

Dr. Susan Resnick, OD is an Optometrist in Roslyn, NY. 

Dr. Resnick works at Farkas, Kassalow, Resnick and in Roslyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Resnick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Farkas, Kassalow, Resnick and
    1044 Northern Blvd Ste 107, Roslyn, NY 11576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 365-4500

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 14, 2022
We've had many visits with Dr. Resnick and she is absolutely the best there is out there.
Charles McGill — Jun 14, 2022
About Dr. Susan Resnick, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1356470900
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Optometry
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Susan Resnick, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Resnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Resnick works at Farkas, Kassalow, Resnick and in Roslyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Resnick’s profile.

Dr. Resnick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resnick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Resnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Resnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

