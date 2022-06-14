Dr. Susan Resnick, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Resnick, OD
Overview of Dr. Susan Resnick, OD
Dr. Susan Resnick, OD is an Optometrist in Roslyn, NY.
Dr. Resnick works at
Dr. Resnick's Office Locations
Farkas, Kassalow, Resnick, 1044 Northern Blvd Ste 107, Roslyn, NY 11576, (516) 365-4500
Ratings & Reviews
We've had many visits with Dr. Resnick and she is absolutely the best there is out there.
About Dr. Susan Resnick, OD
Optometry
English
Education & Certifications
Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Resnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Resnick works at
