Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susan Ryan, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Ryan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Boulder, CO.
Dr. Ryan works at
Locations
Ben Cohen Ph.d. P.c.1634 Walnut St Ste 221, Boulder, CO 80302 Directions (303) 441-7805
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Ryan for over 20 years and she has helped me through many tough times.
About Dr. Susan Ryan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1922260249
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.