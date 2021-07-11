Susan Shelton accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Shelton, LMHC
Overview
Susan Shelton, LMHC is a Counselor in Fort Walton Beach, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 7 Vine Ave Ne, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548 Directions (850) 682-1234
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Shelton?
Susan is great. I’ve gotten more out a few visits with her than with months of sessions with my last therapist. She is genuine, caring, and attentive while being tough enough to push you past your blocks when you need it. She is easy to communicate with, and responds quickly to scheduling requests. I’ve sent her several referrals, and they are happy as well
About Susan Shelton, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1346644804
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Susan Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Shelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Shelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Shelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.