Susan Shields, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Susan Shields, PA-C

Susan Shields, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. 

Susan Shields works at P3 Medical Group in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Susan Shields' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Seven Hills
    880 Seven Hills Dr Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 844-4840
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • SelectHealth

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    I've been seeing Susan Shields for over 15 years, except when insurance wants to play games and change my primary care physician which is happening again! I have to fight to find a way to keep on seeing her, because they have assigned me to a new doctor. She is amazing and listens to my health concerns and takes matters seriously. And I never really want to go to someone else. So, until I get this figured out with the insurance, I probably won't....
    About Susan Shields, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538244512
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Shields, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Shields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Susan Shields has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Shields works at P3 Medical Group in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Susan Shields’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Susan Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Shields.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Shields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Shields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

