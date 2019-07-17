See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Susan Shumate, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Susan Shumate, APRN

Susan Shumate, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Susan Shumate works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Louisville, KY with other offices in Shelbyville, KY and Lagrange, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Susan Shumate's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 550, Louisville, KY 40223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    2232 Holiday Manor Center, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    3215 Westport Green Place, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    2400 Eastpoint Parkway, Louisville, KY 40223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    10216 Taylorsville Road Suite 150, Louisville, KY 40299 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  6. 6
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    101 Stonecrest Rd Ste 1, Shelbyville, KY 40065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  7. 7
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    12010 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  8. 8
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    1006 New Moody Lane, Lagrange, KY 40031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  9. 9
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    11901 Standiford Plaza Drive, Louisville, KY 40229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Baptist Health La Grange

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 17, 2019
I absolutely loved this place!!! It was my first visit with Susan Shumate APRN & she was so professional and really cared about my needs and didn't make me feel bad for several outstanding issues I have. Lol she's great and this place was so quick and attentive to everything I needed done. I was in and out in an hour or so and I got several procedures done. I will be going back.
Amanda — Jul 17, 2019
Photo: Susan Shumate, APRN
About Susan Shumate, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649539925
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Susan Shumate, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Shumate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Susan Shumate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Susan Shumate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Susan Shumate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Shumate.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Shumate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Shumate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

