Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susan Siegel, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Siegel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sarasota, FL.
Dr. Siegel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Health in Mind LLC73 S Palm Ave Ste 215, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 302-3221
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegel?
Dr. Siegel is the most caring therapist I have ever had. She listens and never lectures but is empathetic and can always understand what one is feeling. One would be lucky to have her as a therapist.
About Dr. Susan Siegel, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1851595870
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.