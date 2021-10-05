See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Susan Smith, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Susan Smith, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Susan Smith, ARNP

Susan Smith, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Susan Smith works at Baptist Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Michelle Madjar, NP
Michelle Madjar, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Clay Grimes, NP
Clay Grimes, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Donita Jones, NP
Donita Jones, NP
4.3 (3)
View Profile

Susan Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Primary Care
    6142 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 778-3200

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Susan Smith?

Oct 05, 2021
Ms Smith is wonderful as a medical professional. She listens and takes the time to find out what is going on. Recommend her highly.
— Oct 05, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Susan Smith, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Susan Smith, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Susan Smith to family and friends

Susan Smith's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Susan Smith

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Susan Smith, ARNP.

About Susan Smith, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1386779247
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Susan Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Susan Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Susan Smith works at Baptist Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Susan Smith’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Susan Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Smith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Susan Smith, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.