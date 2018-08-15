Susan Steadman, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Steadman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Steadman, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA.
Aspen Wellness801 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-5603Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Susan is very knowledgeable and also very caring. I would recommend her highly. She truly cares about her patients, and after spending a few minutes with her, you can tell that. She will go out of her way to do all she can for you. Sometimes modern medicine isn't the best choice, and she will be honest with you about that too. You can trust her and that's everything, isn't it?
- Chamberlain School of Nursing - Bachelors of Science in Nursing
Susan Steadman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Steadman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Susan Steadman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Steadman.
