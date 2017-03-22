Dr. Sult accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susan Sult, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Sult, PHD is a Psychologist in Sanford, FL.
Locations
- 1 200 N Park Ave, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 330-0418
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From my very first visit, Dr. Sult made me feel completely comfortable. She has been very caring and patient. She listens to my concerns and helps me work through them. She has provided me with very beneficial recommendations (or homework, if you will) to help me focus on my issues and be able to identify the specifics to get to the root of the problem. I am so glad I found her!
About Dr. Susan Sult, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
