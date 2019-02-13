See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Anderson, SC
Susan Tankersley, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Susan Tankersley, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Anderson, SC. 

Susan Tankersley works at Main Street Family Therapy in Anderson, SC with other offices in Greer, SC and Travelers Rest, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Street Family Therapy
    2410b N Main St, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 607-2369
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Susan Tankersley Family Therapy, LLC
    302a Trade St, Greer, SC 29651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 607-2369
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    Heritage Family Center, LLC
    320 Poplar Street Ext, Travelers Rest, SC 29690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 607-2369
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Depressive Disorders
Family Psychotherapy
Grief
Grief Therapy
Individual Therapy
Marital Counseling
Marital Therapy
Marriage Break-Up
Panic Attack
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Testing
Relationship Issues
Separation Anxiety
Stress
Stress Management
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 13, 2019
    Highly recommend. She has been amazing for our family
    — Feb 13, 2019
    About Susan Tankersley, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1659717700
