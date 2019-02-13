Susan Tankersley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Tankersley, LMFT
Overview
Susan Tankersley, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Anderson, SC.
Locations
1
Main Street Family Therapy2410b N Main St, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 607-2369Friday10:00am - 7:00pm
2
Susan Tankersley Family Therapy, LLC302a Trade St, Greer, SC 29651 Directions (864) 607-2369Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
3
Heritage Family Center, LLC320 Poplar Street Ext, Travelers Rest, SC 29690 Directions (864) 607-2369Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend. She has been amazing for our family
About Susan Tankersley, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
