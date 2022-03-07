Dr. Susan Turner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Turner, PHD
Dr. Susan Turner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Florida, NY.
Susan F. Turner, Ph.D.62 N Main St Ste 301, Florida, NY 10921 Directions (917) 447-5172
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I reached out to Dr. Turner in need of an immediate counselling due to a traumatic event in my life. Dr. Turner returned my call within 24 hours and offered a consultant within a week. She made herself available throughout the week, when i just needed to "Talk". I am beyond grateful for Dr. Turner, she is a great provider who listens and provides genuine feedback and ways to cope with stress, anxiety and just the overall situation. I loved how she went through the healing process starting with the childhood events. I'm thankful for her and all she does for others.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1922105873
- Brookdale Hosp Med Ctr
- QUEENS COLLEGE
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.