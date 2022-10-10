See All Psychologists in Springfield, MO
Dr. Susan Waldo, PHD

Psychology
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Waldo, PHD is a Psychologist in Springfield, MO. 

Dr. Waldo works at Waldo Psychological Services, LLC in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Waldo Psychological Services, LLC
    1909 E Bennett St Ste 103, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Bipolar Disorder

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Identity Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 10, 2022
    I've known Dr Waldo for 20 years. I've seen her when I have an issue that I need a little help working things out. I highly recommend her, she's easy to get to know. She is very comfy to be with. I count her as a friend after the stuff I've been through, It's not over!! I need to see her or hopefully she can recover another Dr.
    Jeri Fielding — Oct 10, 2022
    About Dr. Susan Waldo, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174697338
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Waldo, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waldo works at Waldo Psychological Services, LLC in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Waldo’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.