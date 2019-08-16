Susan Whitley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Whitley, LPC
Overview
Susan Whitley, LPC is a Counselor in Richardson, TX.
Locations
- 1 1221 Abrams Rd Ste 227, Richardson, TX 75081 Directions (972) 669-0829
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Susan Whitley listens with great skill. She has allowed me to solve my problems while providing minimal input, but with educated direction. Susan never fills in the blanks I'm looking for when something is on the tip of my tongue but lets me explore what I'm trying to say and think it through. She has helped me develop and pursue goals for my mental health and practical life, as well as deal with my medical issues. I appreciate Susan's thoughtful and spare comments, never feeling like I'm only spending money to chat with a pal, but with a true professional. Susan helps me track my line of thinking and organize my goal-setting and problem-solving. She uses gentle reminders based on her notes and memory at the beginning and end of our sessions. Nothing has been off-limits, as Susan respectfully listens with zero judgments and the utmost respect. I feel very comfortable talking to Susan about anything, even if we seem very different. The differences aren't noticeable.
About Susan Whitley, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
