Dr. Susan Wiggins, OD is an Optometrist in San Antonio, TX.
Costco Hearing Center5611 Utsa Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 877-1601
Dr Wiggins provides excellent medical care and is thorough while being willing to work with patient occupational requirements. Appointments are easy to schedule.
Dr. Wiggins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiggins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiggins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiggins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiggins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.