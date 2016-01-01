Susan Winterbauer, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Winterbauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Winterbauer, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Winterbauer, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAINT FRANCIS.
Susan Winterbauer works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Rockford301 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (815) 390-4690
Insurance Accepted
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Winterbauer?
About Susan Winterbauer, APN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1073816013
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SAINT FRANCIS
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Susan Winterbauer using Healthline FindCare.
Susan Winterbauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Winterbauer works at
Susan Winterbauer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Winterbauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Winterbauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Winterbauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.