Susann O'Connor, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Susann O'Connor, CRNP

Susann O'Connor, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mobile, AL. 

Susann O'Connor works at Mobile Diagnostic Center in Mobile, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Susann O'Connor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mobile Diagnostic Center
    6701 Airport Blvd Ste A101, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 633-8880
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Aug 13, 2022
    Susann O’Connor talks to you and listens. She works with you to create a plan that you agree with, one that’s right for you. I’ve been a diabetic for over 20 years… moved to Mobile from Houston where I was treated by multiple endocrinologists said to be the best in Houston, but Susann O’Connor tops my list. Her technical knowledge is extensive, and she really excels in patient relations and communication.
    Cliff Salaun — Aug 13, 2022
    About Susann O'Connor, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528009784
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susann O'Connor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Susann O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susann O'Connor works at Mobile Diagnostic Center in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Susann O'Connor’s profile.

    Susann O'Connor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Susann O'Connor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susann O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susann O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

