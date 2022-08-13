Susann O'Connor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Susann O'Connor, CRNP
Susann O'Connor, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mobile, AL.
Mobile Diagnostic Center6701 Airport Blvd Ste A101, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 633-8880
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Susann O’Connor talks to you and listens. She works with you to create a plan that you agree with, one that’s right for you. I’ve been a diabetic for over 20 years… moved to Mobile from Houston where I was treated by multiple endocrinologists said to be the best in Houston, but Susann O’Connor tops my list. Her technical knowledge is extensive, and she really excels in patient relations and communication.
About Susann O'Connor, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528009784
Susann O'Connor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susann O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
