Susanna Moberly, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Susanna Moberly, APRN

Susanna Moberly, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Susanna Moberly works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Susanna Moberly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington Clinic
    1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-4450
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Susanna Moberly, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568843316
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susanna Moberly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Susanna Moberly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susanna Moberly works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Susanna Moberly’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Susanna Moberly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susanna Moberly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susanna Moberly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susanna Moberly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

