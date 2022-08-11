Susanna Moberly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Susanna Moberly, APRN
Overview of Susanna Moberly, APRN
Susanna Moberly, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Susanna Moberly works at
Susanna Moberly's Office Locations
-
1
Lexington Clinic1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4450
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susanna Moberly?
She is patient, understanding, knowledgeable and personable. This is not a rubber mold stamp type practitioner - doesn't double up on tests/labs, runs labs to isolate the 'root cause' and listens to the patient's needs.
About Susanna Moberly, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568843316
Frequently Asked Questions
Susanna Moberly accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susanna Moberly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susanna Moberly works at
6 patients have reviewed Susanna Moberly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susanna Moberly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susanna Moberly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susanna Moberly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.