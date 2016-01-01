See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Susanna Trabue, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Susanna Trabue, APRN

Susanna Trabue, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Susanna Trabue works at Woods Gynecology in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Susanna Trabue's Office Locations

    Woods Gynecology
    4322 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 630-6969

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Family Counseling
Family Planning Services
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services

Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Susanna Trabue's Office & Staff

    Experience with Susanna Trabue

    About Susanna Trabue, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780817221
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University School of Nursing
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susanna Trabue, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susanna Trabue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Susanna Trabue has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Susanna Trabue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susanna Trabue works at Woods Gynecology in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Susanna Trabue’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Susanna Trabue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susanna Trabue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susanna Trabue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susanna Trabue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

