Susanna Trabue, APRN
Overview of Susanna Trabue, APRN
Susanna Trabue, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Susanna Trabue works at
Susanna Trabue's Office Locations
Woods Gynecology4322 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 630-6969
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Susanna Trabue, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School of Nursing
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Susanna Trabue has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Susanna Trabue accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Susanna Trabue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susanna Trabue.
