Susanne Oshry, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Overview

Susanne Oshry, LPC is a Counselor in Burke, VA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5205 Lyngate Ct Ste A, Burke, VA 22015 (571) 233-2135
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 04, 2016
    I am very strict about who I select to provide me with counselor services, and I must say that Suzanne Oshry is phenomenal. She is very knowledgeable, attentive and professional. She is perceptive a bring a mature perspective of things, which truly help you with your blind spots and to become a better person, if that is what you are looking for. I am extremely happy with my choice and absolutely recommend her.
    T. R. in Ashburn, VA — Nov 04, 2016
    About Susanne Oshry, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356433502
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susanne Oshry accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Susanne Oshry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susanne Oshry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Susanne Oshry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susanne Oshry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susanne Oshry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

