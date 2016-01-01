Sushma Gurung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sushma Gurung, NP
Offers telehealth
Sushma Gurung, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MA.
Sushma Gurung works at
Caring Health Center Pharmacy1049 Main St, Springfield, MA 01103 Directions (413) 739-1100
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043563653
Sushma Gurung accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sushma Gurung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sushma Gurung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sushma Gurung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sushma Gurung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sushma Gurung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.