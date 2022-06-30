Sutina Kardas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sutina Kardas, PA-C
Overview of Sutina Kardas, PA-C
Sutina Kardas, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albany, NY.
Sutina Kardas works at
Sutina Kardas' Office Locations
Albany Medical Center22 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-3125
Ratings & Reviews
She has always been willing to listen at any length to my needs and concerns. I'd always recommend her for that. Most if the experience I have had with a psychiatrist is a 15 minute "how are your drugs and Do you need more?" With Dr. Sutina she really listens to me and seems to really care, she asks questions and gives feedback. She never pushes for more drugs but really educates me on what solutions she can offer or refer if needed. She kept up great when she went on maternity leave recently and her staff have also been very pleasant. I've had one poor experience in her absence and that was an emergency appointment with some random available psychiatrist while mine was out, and THAT psychiatrist wanted nothing more than to make a sale and Hangup. Didn't look at my file before our appointment so I was shocked to feel pestered and pressured into adding more medicine when my treatment is fine. Dr. Sutina doesn't need to listen as long as she does or ask as many insightful questions but she does for me and that's so hard to find.
About Sutina Kardas, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1912554551
Sutina Kardas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Sutina Kardas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sutina Kardas.
