See All Physicians Assistants in Albany, NY
Sutina Kardas, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sutina Kardas, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Sutina Kardas, PA-C

Sutina Kardas, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albany, NY. 

Sutina Kardas works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Sutina Kardas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Albany Medical Center
    22 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 262-3125

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Sutina Kardas?

Jun 30, 2022
She has always been willing to listen at any length to my needs and concerns. I'd always recommend her for that. Most if the experience I have had with a psychiatrist is a 15 minute "how are your drugs and Do you need more?" With Dr. Sutina she really listens to me and seems to really care, she asks questions and gives feedback. She never pushes for more drugs but really educates me on what solutions she can offer or refer if needed. She kept up great when she went on maternity leave recently and her staff have also been very pleasant. I've had one poor experience in her absence and that was an emergency appointment with some random available psychiatrist while mine was out, and THAT psychiatrist wanted nothing more than to make a sale and Hangup. Didn't look at my file before our appointment so I was shocked to feel pestered and pressured into adding more medicine when my treatment is fine. Dr. Sutina doesn't need to listen as long as she does or ask as many insightful questions but she does for me and that's so hard to find.
Elizabeth Gaspary — Jun 30, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Sutina Kardas, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Sutina Kardas, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Sutina Kardas to family and friends

Sutina Kardas' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Sutina Kardas

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sutina Kardas, PA-C.

About Sutina Kardas, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1912554551
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sutina Kardas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Sutina Kardas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sutina Kardas works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. View the full address on Sutina Kardas’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Sutina Kardas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sutina Kardas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sutina Kardas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sutina Kardas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Sutina Kardas, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.