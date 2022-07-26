See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Suzannah Dinsmore

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Suzannah Dinsmore

Suzannah Dinsmore is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Suzannah Dinsmore works at Ryan-Nena Community Health Ctr in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Suzannah Dinsmore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ryan Nena Community Health Center
    279 E 3rd St Apt D9, New York, NY 10009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 477-8500
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Suzannah Dinsmore

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942722319
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.