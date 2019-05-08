Suzanne Allie accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Suzanne Allie, PSY
Overview
Suzanne Allie, PSY is an Adolescent Psychologist in Valrico, FL.
Suzanne Allie works at
Locations
Carrie Springer Ph.d. P.A.3005 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Valrico, FL 33596 Directions (813) 425-4838
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Suzanne Allie?
Amazing job working with my ADHD son. She worked hard helping me discover the problems he was having in social settings to help him get ready for starting school. My son loved working with her, and we were able to get him on track before getting him into a school setting. Her office was just the right amount of bright to be welcoming without being overwhelming. I haven’t been able to find anyone who has worked as well with my son since moving away.
About Suzanne Allie, PSY
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1639207905
Frequently Asked Questions
Suzanne Allie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Suzanne Allie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzanne Allie.
