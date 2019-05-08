See All Psychologists in Valrico, FL
Suzanne Allie, PSY

Adolescent Psychology
4.0 (4)
Overview

Suzanne Allie, PSY is an Adolescent Psychologist in Valrico, FL. 

Suzanne Allie works at Ashley Fogarty Lass, Psy.D. P.A. in Valrico, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carrie Springer Ph.d. P.A.
    3005 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Valrico, FL 33596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 425-4838
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 08, 2019
    Amazing job working with my ADHD son. She worked hard helping me discover the problems he was having in social settings to help him get ready for starting school. My son loved working with her, and we were able to get him on track before getting him into a school setting. Her office was just the right amount of bright to be welcoming without being overwhelming. I haven’t been able to find anyone who has worked as well with my son since moving away.
    — May 08, 2019
    Photo: Suzanne Allie, PSY
    About Suzanne Allie, PSY

    Specialties
    • Adolescent Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639207905
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

