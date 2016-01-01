See All Psychologists in Ewa Beach, HI
Dr. Suzanne Anthony, PHD

Psychology
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Suzanne Anthony, PHD is a Psychologist in Ewa Beach, HI. They specialize in Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of California at Santa Barbara - Ph.D. CCSP Program.

Dr. Anthony works at Aloha Ocean Clinic LLC in Ewa Beach, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aloha Ocean Clinic LLC
    91-1001 Kaimalie St Ste 201B, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Hawaii Mainland Administrators (HMA)
    • Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Suzanne Anthony, PHD

    • Psychology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699961730
    Education & Certifications

    • VA Martinez/UCDavis
    • University of California at Santa Barbara - Ph.D. CCSP Program
    • University of California at Santa Barbara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzanne Anthony, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anthony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anthony works at Aloha Ocean Clinic LLC in Ewa Beach, HI. View the full address on Dr. Anthony’s profile.

    Dr. Anthony has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anthony.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anthony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anthony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

