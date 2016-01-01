Suzanne Benjamin accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Suzanne Benjamin, FNP
Overview of Suzanne Benjamin, FNP
Suzanne Benjamin, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Suzanne Benjamin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Suzanne Benjamin's Office Locations
-
1
First Medical Plus Family Practice4222 N 12th St Ste 102, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 265-4357Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 1:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Suzanne Benjamin?
About Suzanne Benjamin, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093765489
Frequently Asked Questions
Suzanne Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Suzanne Benjamin works at
Suzanne Benjamin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Suzanne Benjamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Suzanne Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Suzanne Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.