Suzanne Brians
Overview
Suzanne Brians is a Counselor in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Counseling, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Texas At Tyler.
Locations
Tyler Counseling & Assessment Center1121 E Southeast Loop 323 Ste 204, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 581-0933Monday8:15am - 6:15pmTuesday8:15am - 4:45pmWednesday8:15am - 6:15pmThursday8:15am - 6:15pmFriday8:15am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful! She is such a Compassionate and knowledgeable woman who has helped me overcome life long behavioral issues. She truly cares for her patients and has gone out of her way to ensure I receive the care I need. Extremely easy to communicate with and always available if I have an emergency. I cannot say enough good things about this woman.
About Suzanne Brians
- Counseling
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Texas At Tyler
