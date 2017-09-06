Suzanne Cannon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Suzanne Cannon, LPC
Overview
Suzanne Cannon, LPC is a Counselor in Yukon, OK.
Locations
- 1 110 S 4th St, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 350-1323
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was terminated from my position at a hospital after 14 years of giving my ALL to this company. I was very upset and very depressed so I used EAP through the job that had just terminated me to see Suzanne Cannon. She helped me tremendously try to dig myself out of the hole I had plummeted into after this very harsh termination for a BS reason. I was able to fight for my unemployment and won but probably should have sued Mercy Hospital for what they did to me.
About Suzanne Cannon, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1376769141
