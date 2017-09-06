See All Counselors in Yukon, OK
Suzanne Cannon, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Suzanne Cannon, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Suzanne Cannon, LPC is a Counselor in Yukon, OK. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    110 S 4th St, Yukon, OK 73099 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 350-1323
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Suzanne Cannon?

    Sep 06, 2017
    I was terminated from my position at a hospital after 14 years of giving my ALL to this company. I was very upset and very depressed so I used EAP through the job that had just terminated me to see Suzanne Cannon. She helped me tremendously try to dig myself out of the hole I had plummeted into after this very harsh termination for a BS reason. I was able to fight for my unemployment and won but probably should have sued Mercy Hospital for what they did to me.
    Sheri Lovato in Yukon, Oklahoma — Sep 06, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Suzanne Cannon, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Suzanne Cannon, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Suzanne Cannon to family and friends

    Suzanne Cannon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Suzanne Cannon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Suzanne Cannon, LPC.

    About Suzanne Cannon, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376769141
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Suzanne Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Suzanne Cannon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Suzanne Cannon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Suzanne Cannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Suzanne Cannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Suzanne Cannon, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.