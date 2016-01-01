Dr. Chabaud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suzanne Chabaud, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Chabaud, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Metairie, LA.
Dr. Chabaud works at
Locations
Suzanne Chabaud LLC315 Metairie Rd Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70005 Directions (504) 915-9590
Robert A Varnado Iinc2401 Westbend Pkwy Ste 4030, New Orleans, LA 70114 Directions (504) 363-7448
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Suzanne Chabaud, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558324749
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chabaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chabaud works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chabaud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chabaud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chabaud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chabaud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.