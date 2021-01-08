See All Nurse Practitioners in Fairfax, VA
Suzanne Cox, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Suzanne Cox, PMHNP-BC

Suzanne Cox, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Fairfax, VA. 

Suzanne Cox works at NeuroPsych Wellness Center PC in Fairfax, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Suzanne Cox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NeuroPsych Wellness Center PC
    3930 Pender Dr Ste 350, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 865-8686
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 08, 2021
    Suzanne Cox has been really wonderful to work with, even during COVID. Her virtual appointments are very helpful. She is knowledgeable, respectful, kind, and genuine. I'm really glad I was referred to her by my PCM.
    Gail R. — Jan 08, 2021
    About Suzanne Cox, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710272083
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Suzanne Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Suzanne Cox works at NeuroPsych Wellness Center PC in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Suzanne Cox’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Suzanne Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzanne Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Suzanne Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Suzanne Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.