Suzanne James accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Suzanne James, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Suzanne James, LPC is a Counselor in Dallas, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1935 Medical District Dr ST4.04 # ST4, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (844) 856-6926
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Suzanne James?
About Suzanne James, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1184079626
Frequently Asked Questions
Suzanne James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Suzanne James has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Suzanne James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Suzanne James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Suzanne James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.