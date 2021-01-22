Suzanne Jardine, CFNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Suzanne Jardine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Suzanne Jardine, CFNP
Overview of Suzanne Jardine, CFNP
Suzanne Jardine, CFNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Meridian, ID.
Suzanne Jardine works at
Suzanne Jardine's Office Locations
Bella Family Health Care & Aesthetics1545 E Leighfield Dr # 100, Meridian, ID 83646 Directions (208) 957-6871Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Samaritan Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Suzanne works very well with me to improve my physical and mental health.
About Suzanne Jardine, CFNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306390380
Education & Certifications
- Westminster College, Bsn
Suzanne Jardine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Suzanne Jardine accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Suzanne Jardine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Suzanne Jardine works at
5 patients have reviewed Suzanne Jardine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzanne Jardine.
