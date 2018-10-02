See All Clinical Psychologists in Rogers, AR
Dr. Suzanne McKenna, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Suzanne McKenna, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas.

Dr. McKenna works at DSM Associates Psychology Group in Rogers, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DSM Associates Psychology Group
    211 N 34th St, Rogers, AR 72756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 202-9956
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 02, 2018
    I have been a paitent of Dr. McKenna's for 6 years. She is highly intelligent, extremely compationate and her knowledge of pratical suggestions is vast. Her best quality i think is to be able to sum up information quickly and be able to get right to a possible sollution. This insight is invaluable.
    Cathy Johnson in Rogers, AR — Oct 02, 2018
    Dr. Suzanne McKenna, PHD
    About Dr. Suzanne McKenna, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316943095
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Louis State Hospital
    Internship
    • St. Louis Professional Psychology Internship Consortium
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
