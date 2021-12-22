Overview of Suzanne Million, PA-C

Suzanne Million, PA-C is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.



Suzanne Million works at Central Medical Group in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.