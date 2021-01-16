Dr. Plowman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suzanne Plowman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Plowman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Draper, UT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 668 E 12225 S Ste 202, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 619-3569
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plowman?
I live in Arizona and have not seen Dr Plowman in person. I did, however, call her for a last minute telehealth appointment to help with a psychological evaluation interpretation. She was more than willing to go way out of her way, working me into a very tight schedule, to accommodate me. She was extremely knowledgeable and helpful and I was overwhelmed that I finally got the answers I have been seeking. If I ever need psychological services, I will most definitely see if if she would welcome me as a patient!
About Dr. Suzanne Plowman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1720258726
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plowman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Plowman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plowman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plowman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plowman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.