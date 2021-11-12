See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Suzanne Sherman, OD

Optometry
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Suzanne Sherman, OD

Dr. Suzanne Sherman, OD is an Optometrist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Sherman works at ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sherman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue
    880 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Suzanne Sherman, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770923732
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Optometry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suzanne Sherman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherman works at ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sherman’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

