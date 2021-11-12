Dr. Suzanne Sherman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Sherman, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suzanne Sherman, OD
Dr. Suzanne Sherman, OD is an Optometrist in New York, NY.
Dr. Sherman works at
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue880 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Dr. Sherman is an exceptional and extremely competent eye doctor who significantly improved my vision and comfort level in prescribing contact lenses. In addition to achieving a terrific medical result, I found her to be patient, caring and attentive to my specific lens wearing needs. She answered all my questions in detail and I never felt rushed. My surgically repaired corneas are difficult to fit and Dr. Sherman exceeded all my expectations and provided me with various lens options. In my 50 years of dealing with my eye disease (Keratoconus) and eye doctors, I would rate Dr. Sherman as one of the best, particularly in the area of contact lens fitting.
About Dr. Suzanne Sherman, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1770923732
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
