Suzanne Smith, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Suzanne Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Suzanne Smith, PA-C
Overview of Suzanne Smith, PA-C
Suzanne Smith, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Aventura, FL.
Suzanne Smith works at
Suzanne Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Aventura21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 500, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (321) 410-6416Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Suzanne Smith?
The check-in process was so efficient and the individual (Doris) was super helpful in explaining the electronic device! For someone who is over age 70, this is so important.
About Suzanne Smith, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1396380044
Frequently Asked Questions
Suzanne Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Suzanne Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Suzanne Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Suzanne Smith works at
39 patients have reviewed Suzanne Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzanne Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Suzanne Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Suzanne Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.