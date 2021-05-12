Suzanne Speede accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Suzanne Speede, LMHC
Overview
Suzanne Speede, LMHC is a Counselor in Amesbury, MA.
Suzanne Speede works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Seapoint Pediatric Therapy Pllc14 Cedar St, Amesbury, MA 01913 Directions (978) 930-3151
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Suzanne Speede?
Excellent Excellent talk therapist who gives you the tools to transform your life in a significant way. Tools you can pull out at anytime you're in distress. If you're having a hard I strongly encourage you to reach out and make a appointment.
About Suzanne Speede, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1902005804
Frequently Asked Questions
Suzanne Speede has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Suzanne Speede works at
2 patients have reviewed Suzanne Speede. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzanne Speede.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Suzanne Speede, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Suzanne Speede appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.