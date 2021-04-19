Suzanne Topolosek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Suzanne Topolosek, PA-C
Overview
Suzanne Topolosek, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, AZ.
Suzanne Topolosek works at
Locations
Arrowhead Health16390 N 59th Ave Ste 200, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 334-4000
- Aetna
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
Suzanne is terrific. First time that i have had her as my wellness physician. Very nice & professional & competent. My wife and I can both recommend here.
About Suzanne Topolosek, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1275682775
Suzanne Topolosek accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Suzanne Topolosek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Suzanne Topolosek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzanne Topolosek.
