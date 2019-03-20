See All Surgical Assistants in Chandler, AZ
Suzanne Vienuzis, PA-C

Surgical Assistance
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Chandler, AZ
Accepting new patients
Overview of Suzanne Vienuzis, PA-C

Suzanne Vienuzis, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Chandler, AZ. 

Suzanne Vienuzis works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Suzanne Vienuzis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dhmg Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery - Chandler Regional
    485 S Dobson Rd Ste 110, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Suzanne Vienuzis, PA-C

    • Surgical Assistance
    • English
    • Female
    • 1558315606
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

