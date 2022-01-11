See All Nurse Practitioners in Memphis, TN
Suzanne Ward, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Overview of Suzanne Ward, FNP

Suzanne Ward, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN. 

Suzanne Ward works at OrthoSouth in Memphis, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Suzanne Ward's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Briarcrest Office
    6286 Briarcrest Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 259-1600
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 11, 2022
    Very pleasant, took her time with me, answered questions. Would definitely see again!
    Teresa Weeden — Jan 11, 2022
    About Suzanne Ward, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144395120
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Suzanne Ward has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Suzanne Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Suzanne Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suzanne Ward.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Suzanne Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Suzanne Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

