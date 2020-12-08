SuzAnne Whalen, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if SuzAnne Whalen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
SuzAnne Whalen, APRN
Overview of SuzAnne Whalen, APRN
SuzAnne Whalen, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
SuzAnne Whalen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
SuzAnne Whalen's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 550, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with SuzAnne Whalen?
Suzanne is the most caring Healthcare provider I ever known. She is wonderful , kind person. Very knowledgeable and professional. Highly recommended.
About SuzAnne Whalen, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770943904
Frequently Asked Questions
SuzAnne Whalen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with SuzAnne Whalen using Healthline FindCare.
SuzAnne Whalen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
SuzAnne Whalen works at
3 patients have reviewed SuzAnne Whalen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with SuzAnne Whalen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with SuzAnne Whalen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with SuzAnne Whalen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.