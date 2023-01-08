See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Svetlana Brothers, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Svetlana Brothers, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (20)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Svetlana Brothers, NP

Svetlana Brothers, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Svetlana Brothers works at HOUSE CALLS OF NEW MEXICO LLC in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Leyna R Inberg, NP
Leyna R Inberg, NP
3.0
View Profile
Anita M Velasco, NP
Anita M Velasco, NP
3.8 (10)
View Profile

Svetlana Brothers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    House Calls of New Mexico LLC
    5951 Jefferson St NE Ste C, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 247-4900
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Svetlana Brothers?

    Jan 08, 2023
    I was pleasantly pleased with my visit with Svetlana Brothers. She listed - a big plus. she asked relevant questions and she provided prompt and professional responses to my concerns and questions. She did not rush me - and she was thorough. I would recommend her to anyone who needs medical services.
    Carmen — Jan 08, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Svetlana Brothers, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Svetlana Brothers, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Svetlana Brothers to family and friends

    Svetlana Brothers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Svetlana Brothers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Svetlana Brothers, NP.

    About Svetlana Brothers, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437485893
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Svetlana Brothers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Svetlana Brothers works at HOUSE CALLS OF NEW MEXICO LLC in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Svetlana Brothers’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Svetlana Brothers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Svetlana Brothers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Svetlana Brothers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Svetlana Brothers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Svetlana Brothers, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.