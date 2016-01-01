See All Nurse Practitioners in Henderson, NV
Svetlana Eveleigh, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Svetlana Eveleigh, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Svetlana Eveleigh, APRN

Svetlana Eveleigh, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. 

Svetlana Eveleigh works at Southeast Las Vegas Va Cboc in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rosalie Brian, APRN
Rosalie Brian, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Svetlana Eveleigh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Las Vegas Va Cboc
    1020 S Boulder Hwy, Henderson, NV 89015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 791-9030

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Svetlana Eveleigh?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Svetlana Eveleigh, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Svetlana Eveleigh, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Svetlana Eveleigh to family and friends

Svetlana Eveleigh's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Svetlana Eveleigh

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Svetlana Eveleigh, APRN.

About Svetlana Eveleigh, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1497009666
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Svetlana Eveleigh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Svetlana Eveleigh works at Southeast Las Vegas Va Cboc in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Svetlana Eveleigh’s profile.

Svetlana Eveleigh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Svetlana Eveleigh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Svetlana Eveleigh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Svetlana Eveleigh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Svetlana Eveleigh, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.