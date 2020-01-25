Dr. Serova has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Svetlana Serova, PHD
Overview of Dr. Svetlana Serova, PHD
Dr. Svetlana Serova, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Serova's Office Locations
Clinical Pathology Associates1425 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-6335
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Serova- Is a true exemplary neuropsychologist, she hive her unconditional attention and genuinely cares for all her patients. I have had the pleasure in working with her as a coordinator and she is absolutely wonderful.
About Dr. Svetlana Serova, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1417261306
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Serova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.