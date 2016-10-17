See All Psychologists in Setauket, NY
Dr. Svetlana Stepukhovich, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Svetlana Stepukhovich, PHD is a Psychologist in Setauket, NY. 

Dr. Stepukhovich works at Transitional Space in Setauket, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Office
    28 Jones St Ste 203, Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 830-5003
  2. 2
    Manhattan Office
    211 W 56th St Apt 15M, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 830-5003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
School Refusal Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Svetlana Stepukhovich, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian
NPI Number
  • 1538476122
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Jewish Bd Chld/Fam Serv
Internship

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Svetlana Stepukhovich, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stepukhovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stepukhovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stepukhovich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stepukhovich.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stepukhovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stepukhovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

